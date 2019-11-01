Brasada Ranch Cuvée Release Weekend

Join us at Brasada Ranch Resort for the exclusive release of the 2018 Brasada Ranch Cuvée. Experience an event-packed three days with an exclusive meet-and-greet wine education session, and wine pairing dinners hosted by the Lange Family.



MEET & GREET THE LANGE FAMILY

FRIDAY, NOV. 1St | 5:00PM - 7:00PM



Meet and get to know the Lange's while you enjoy a thoughtful selection of wines and a charcuterie display while listening to live acoustic music during golden hour on the coveted trestle bridge.



WINE EDUCATION SESSION

SATURDAY, NOV. 2ND |11:00AM - 12:00PM



Join the Lange Family in the Ranch House Library for an hour of wine education where they will cover the history of Lange Wines, show you the creation of their wines, and more.



WINE PAIRING DINNER

SATURDAY, NOV. 2ND | 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM



Join us at Range for a special dinner menu paired with several different Lange wines, each described and curated by the Lange family.



SPA BRASADA PALETTE PARTY

SATURDAY, NOV. 2ND |10:00AM - 2:00PM



Pairing Lange bubbles with small passed apps, wrap up the weekend with the Palette Party at Spa Brasada. Guests will receive a goody bag featuring nail, makeup, and skin palette's, two 15-minute spa treatments and access to the color palette boutique clothing trunk show.



Open to Lange Wine Club Members, Brasada Members, and Resort Guests



Please contact Brasada Ranch via the booking link, or by calling (866) 373-4882 for all reservations and arrangements for the weekend.