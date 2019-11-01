 Calendar Home
Location:Brasada Ranch
Map:16986 SW Brasada Ranch Rd, Bend, Oregon 97753
Phone: (866) 373-4882
Website:http://https://www.brasada.com/
All Dates:Nov 1, 2019 - Nov 3, 2019

Brasada Ranch Cuvée Release Weekend

Join us at Brasada Ranch Resort for the exclusive release of the 2018 Brasada Ranch Cuvée. Experience an event-packed three days with an exclusive meet-and-greet wine education session, and wine pairing dinners hosted by the Lange Family.

MEET & GREET THE LANGE FAMILY
FRIDAY, NOV. 1St | 5:00PM - 7:00PM

Meet and get to know the Lange's while you enjoy a thoughtful selection of wines and a charcuterie display while listening to live acoustic music during golden hour on the coveted trestle bridge.

WINE EDUCATION SESSION
SATURDAY, NOV. 2ND |11:00AM - 12:00PM

Join the Lange Family in the Ranch House Library for an hour of wine education where they will cover the history of Lange Wines, show you the creation of their wines, and more.

WINE PAIRING DINNER
SATURDAY, NOV. 2ND | 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Join us at Range for a special dinner menu paired with several different Lange wines, each described and curated by the Lange family.

SPA BRASADA PALETTE PARTY
SATURDAY, NOV. 2ND |10:00AM - 2:00PM

Pairing Lange bubbles with small passed apps, wrap up the weekend with the Palette Party at Spa Brasada. Guests will receive a goody bag featuring nail, makeup, and skin palette's, two 15-minute spa treatments and access to the color palette boutique clothing trunk show.

Open to Lange Wine Club Members, Brasada Members, and Resort Guests

Please contact Brasada Ranch via the booking link, or by calling (866) 373-4882 for all reservations and arrangements for the weekend.

Join the Lange Family for the exclusive release of the 2018 Brasada Ranch Cuvée.

Brasada Ranch
Brasada Ranch 16986 16986 SW Brasada Ranch Rd, Bend, Oregon 97753
November (2019)
« October
December »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2019 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable