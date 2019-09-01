 Calendar Home
Location:Arcane Cellars Winery
Map:22350 Magness Rd NW, Salem, OR 97304
Phone: 503-868-7076
Email:info@arcanecellars.com
Website:http://https://arcanecellars.com/events/
All Dates:Sep 1, 2019 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm Live music 1 - 4 pm

Join Arcane Cellars in Salem for BLUES ON THE WILLAMETTE Labor Day weekend – three days of great wine, classic blues, artisan vendors and food. Located right on the scenic Willamette River, the festival includes a blues concert daily, artisan craft vendors, camping in the vineyard and food truck service .

On Sunday we're proud to present King Louie with LaRhonda Steele.

Big Dave’s “Sample This” Barbeque will be on-site all three days serving up their awesome food. Beer and sodas always available.

$5 cover daily; tasting menu 12 to 1 only ($10 fee includes cover)

 Fee: $5 cover

Arcane Cellars Winery
Arcane Cellars Winery 22350 22350 Magness Rd NW, Salem, OR 97304
