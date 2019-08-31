Blues on the Willamette

Join Arcane Cellars in Salem for" Blues on the Willamette" Labor Day weekend – three days of great wine, classic blues, artisan vendors and food. Located right on the scenic Willamette River, the festival includes a blues concert daily, artisan craft vendors, camping in the vineyard and food truck service



Saturday we're proud to present the Bottleneck Blues Band. Read more here: https://bottleneckbluesband.com/



Big Dave’s “Sample This” Barbeque will be on-site all three days serving up their awesome food. Beer and sodas always available.





Fee: $5 cover after 1