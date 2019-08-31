 Calendar Home
Location:Arcane Cellars Winery
Map:22350 Magness Rd NW, Salem, OR 97304
Phone: 503-868-7076
Email:info@arcanecellars.com
Website:http://https://arcanecellars.com/events/
All Dates:Aug 31, 2019 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm Live music 1 - 4 pm

Blues on the Willamette

Join Arcane Cellars in Salem for" Blues on the Willamette" Labor Day weekend – three days of great wine, classic blues, artisan vendors and food. Located right on the scenic Willamette River, the festival includes a blues concert daily, artisan craft vendors, camping in the vineyard and food truck service

Saturday we're proud to present the Bottleneck Blues Band. Read more here: https://bottleneckbluesband.com/

Big Dave’s “Sample This” Barbeque will be on-site all three days serving up their awesome food. Beer and sodas always available.

Fee: $5 cover after 1

Blues on the Willamette with the Bottleneck Blues Band

Arcane Cellars Winery
Arcane Cellars Winery 22350 22350 Magness Rd NW, Salem, OR 97304
August (2019)
« July
September »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2019 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable