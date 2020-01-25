 Calendar Home
Location:Brooks Winery
Map:21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, Oregon 97101
Phone: 5034351278
Email:info@brookswinery.com
Website:http://https://www.brookswine.com/event/blending-class-be-a-winemaker-for-a-day/?instance_id=470
All Dates:Jan 25, 2020 11:00 am - 12:30 pm

Blending Class

In 2015 we bottled the three Pinot Noir clones from our Estate Vineyard individually: 115, 777 and Old Vine Pommard. These distinct clones are the building blocks for our Rastaban Pinot Noir

In this hands-on and immersive class, you will taste each clone and try your hand at making your own unique blend.

You will then share and taste through the blends created by the others in the class. At the end, you get to take home a 750ml bottle of your special blend.

You will also have the opportunity to purchase the three single-clone bottled Pinots; two of which have never been released to the public.

 

Fee: $50

Be a winemaker for a day!

