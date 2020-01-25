Blending Class

In 2015 we bottled the three Pinot Noir clones from our Estate Vineyard individually: 115, 777 and Old Vine Pommard. These distinct clones are the building blocks for our Rastaban Pinot Noir



In this hands-on and immersive class, you will taste each clone and try your hand at making your own unique blend.



You will then share and taste through the blends created by the others in the class. At the end, you get to take home a 750ml bottle of your special blend.



You will also have the opportunity to purchase the three single-clone bottled Pinots; two of which have never been released to the public.

Fee: $50