Blanc Friday

Celebrate “Blanc Friday” at Dobbes! Instead of waking up at 4am to wait in line at a big box store, sleep in and head over to our Hideaway for an exclusive Thanksgiving Weekend event not to be missed. Sip our newly released 2018 Elements Blanc de Blancs sparkling wine as you nibble on a feast of hors d’oeuvres including a raw seafood bar courtesy of R&R Culinaire. We’ll have live music, a selection of exclusive wines, and special offers available just to event attendees (it is, after all, still Black Friday!)



10% of ticket sales will be donated to the Willamette Cares Food Share which benefits local food banks. Each ticket purchased enters you to wine a fabulous getaway for two in Oregon Wine Country featuring a Dobbes private experience and other goodies, as well!



$60/non club member, $50/club member, $40/gold club member

Ticket price includes wine flight and heavy hors d’oeuvres

Fee: $60