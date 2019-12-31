|Location:
|Sweet Cheeks Winery
|Map:
|27007 Briggs Hill Road, Eugene, Oregon 97405
|Phone:
|541-349-9463
|Email:
|info@sweetcheekswinery.com
|Website:
|http://sweetcheekswinery.com
|All Dates:
Black Tie & Bubbly | NYE Celebration
Be the first to taste our Trio Brut Sparkling Wine, named for our Third Generation for the Sweet Cheeks Winery Family. Dance the night away with DJ Robert Holloway, take photos inside a mirror photo booth, enjoy heavy appetizers by Carte Blanche, and watch the ball drop at midnight!
Fee: $65
Ring in 2020 and be the first to taste our Trio Brut Sparkling Wine