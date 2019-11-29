 Calendar Home
Location:Oran Mor Artisan Mead
Map:305 Melrose Rd, Roseburg, Oregon 97471
Phone: 505-310-1525
Email:info@oranmormead.com
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/black%20friday%20mead%20release%20party%20and%20open%20house%20~%20with%20erik%20schnautz.html
All Dates:Nov 29, 2019 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Black Friday Mead Release Party and Open House ~ W

Long Awaited and Finally Here! Avoid the Black Friday Chaos and Come try our newest releases with complimentary pairings!
Odin's Eye 2019~ Alovely winter warmer: Mesquite Blossom Honey and spices! Makes a great Mulled mead for the Holidays!
Dragon and Phoenix 2019~ Light and Bright Asian Pear Mead with Mesquite and Clover Honeys.
Aine 2019 ~ Rose Petal and Lemon Balm with Orange Blossom Honey: Super Reserve Batch! Only 50 gallons made! This years batch was made from a blend of fresh Organic Rosepetals. Sweet, Floral, and without compare! This is going to sell out fast!

Erick Schnautz sings straight from the heart, has a very unique voice, and enjoys great community admiration.

Oran Mor Artisan Mead
