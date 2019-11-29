Black Friday Mead Release Party and Open House ~ W

Long Awaited and Finally Here! Avoid the Black Friday Chaos and Come try our newest releases with complimentary pairings!

Odin's Eye 2019~ Alovely winter warmer: Mesquite Blossom Honey and spices! Makes a great Mulled mead for the Holidays!

Dragon and Phoenix 2019~ Light and Bright Asian Pear Mead with Mesquite and Clover Honeys.

Aine 2019 ~ Rose Petal and Lemon Balm with Orange Blossom Honey: Super Reserve Batch! Only 50 gallons made! This years batch was made from a blend of fresh Organic Rosepetals. Sweet, Floral, and without compare! This is going to sell out fast!



Erick Schnautz sings straight from the heart, has a very unique voice, and enjoys great community admiration.