Bingo & Wine

Bingo & Wine - Sept 20



📅 Date: Sunday, Sept 20, 2026

⏰ Time: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Cost: $5 per person (21+ event only)

Members: Complimentary, Up to 8 tickets)

Ticket Sales Start: Sept 16, 2026 at 11am



Seating & Reservations:



Reservations are limited to 8 people per table.

If you are the person making the entire groups reservation, you will all sit together.

If you and your friends are all booking separately, please list in the "Add a gift message or special instructions" area.



Food & Beverage Policy:



🚚 Food Truck: Sabor Autentico

🚫 No outside drinks or water bottles allowed.

🍽 You MAY bring your own food

🐾 No pets allowed.

🎟 Secure your spot early—this event fills up fast!

Shopping Summary





Fee: $5.00