|Location:
|Oak Knoll Winery
|Map:
|29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
|Phone:
|5036488198
|Email:
|info@oakknollwinery.com
|Website:
|https://shop.oakknollwinery.com/product-details/0399/bingo-and-wine--sept-20
|All Dates:
Bingo & Wine
Bingo & Wine - Sept 20
📅 Date: Sunday, Sept 20, 2026
⏰ Time: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM
Cost: $5 per person (21+ event only)
Members: Complimentary, Up to 8 tickets)
Ticket Sales Start: Sept 16, 2026 at 11am
Seating & Reservations:
Reservations are limited to 8 people per table.
If you are the person making the entire groups reservation, you will all sit together.
If you and your friends are all booking separately, please list in the "Add a gift message or special instructions" area.
Food & Beverage Policy:
🚚 Food Truck: Sabor Autentico
🚫 No outside drinks or water bottles allowed.
🍽 You MAY bring your own food
🐾 No pets allowed.
🎟 Secure your spot early—this event fills up fast!
Shopping Summary
Fee: $5.00
Enjoy an afternoon of Bingo & Wine at Oak Knoll Winery! Sip your favorite wine, compete for tickets to upcoming winery events, and share plenty of laughs with friends. Whether you're a seasoned player or trying Bingo for the first time, it's the perfect outing for ages 21+.