Location:Oak Knoll Winery
Map:29700 SW BURKHALTER RD, Hillsboro, Oregon 97123
Phone: 503-648-8198
Email:kim@oakknollwinery.com
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/bingo-wine-5cf966284272c.html
All Dates:Jul 28, 2019 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Bingo & Wine

Come Join us for a fun afternoon of Bingo & Wine.

Each person receives a Bingo Sheet for each game.
Winners of each game receive a prize.

Small food plates, wine and beer for purchase. No outside food or beverage allowed

Tickets can be reserved on July 1 at 11am.

This is a 21 and up event

 

Fee: $Free

Oak Knoll Winery
Oak Knoll Winery 29700 29700 SW BURKHALTER RD, Hillsboro, Oregon 97123
