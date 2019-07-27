 Calendar Home
Location:The Grove
Map:5739 Orchard Hts Rd NW, Salem, OR 97304
Phone: 503-316-3911
Email:kathkenvyd@aol.com
Website:http://www.kathkenvineyards.com
All Dates:Jul 27, 2019 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm Cover charge collected on entry @ gate. Gate opens @ 6pm

Billy D & The Hoodoos @ Kathken!

Billy D’s life experience has given him the strength to write his brand of" Bluzy Rock" with a passion that only comes from living it. Born on the south side of Chicago, Billy Desmond grew up surrounded by the Blues as well as The Rock N Roll of the 60s...hearing such greats as Muddy Waters, Junior Wells, Buddy Guy, and James Cotton. We love his music & hope you do too! Cover collected @ gate. Food & beverages provided for purchase. No outside food or beverages allowed. No kids, dogs, ice chests or refunds.

 

Fee: $10 per person

Billy D & The Hoodoos-Portland based band-Chicago blues & Rock & Roll

