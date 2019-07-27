Billy D & The Hoodoos @ Kathken!

Billy D’s life experience has given him the strength to write his brand of" Bluzy Rock" with a passion that only comes from living it. Born on the south side of Chicago, Billy Desmond grew up surrounded by the Blues as well as The Rock N Roll of the 60s...hearing such greats as Muddy Waters, Junior Wells, Buddy Guy, and James Cotton. We love his music & hope you do too! Cover collected @ gate. Food & beverages provided for purchase. No outside food or beverages allowed. No kids, dogs, ice chests or refunds.

Fee: $10 per person