Billy D & HooDoos @ Kathken

Billy D’s life experience has given him the strength to write his brand of" Bluzy Rock" with a passion that only comes from living it. He is heavily influenced by Chicago Blues,Rock & Roll, and "Backbeat Roots" music of all types...His songs reflect the tough lessons of his past and show his love for Mother Blues and her first-born, Rock & Roll. Another great show at Kathken! Wine, beer, sodas, water available for purchase at all events. No outside food, beverages, kids or dogs allowed. All current covid restrictions will be followed.

Fee: $10/eventbrite.com $15/entry