Location:Eola Hills Wine Cellars
Map:501 S Pacific Hwy W., Rickreall, Oregon 97371
Phone: (503)623-2405
Email:events@eolahillswinecellars.com
Website:http://https://eolahillswinery.com/event/bike-oregon-wine-country-fall-colors-ride/
All Dates:Oct 6, 2019 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Bike Oregon Wine Country Fall Colors Ride

Come have an extraordinary ride with us through gorgeous Polk County this fall!

Join us on a NEW Bike Oregon Wine County ride celebrating falls colors and the harvest season! Featuring three unique Eola Hills wine stops along the route from mimosas at the Bike Shop Monmouth to a red wine stop at the new Independence Hotel. Cruise the 45 mile route through southwestern Polk County, enjoying a scenic ferry ride across the Willamette River, with a light lunch stop along the way enjoying the same amenities riders have been loving for over 20 years of Bike Oregon including fully stocked rest stops, SAG support and a post-ride party with live music, food trucks (food purchased separately) and extraordinary wine at our Wine Cellars in Rickreall.

Registration includes:

45-mile marked route featuring fall colors
Complimentary coffee & doughnuts
Scenic Ferry ride over Willamette River
Light & Healthy sandwich lunch stop
Complimentary glass of wine and Ruby Jewel ice cream sandwich at the end!
SAG support by The Bicycle Shop Monmouth
E-Bikes and road bikes available for rental
Post-Ride food truck party with live music (food purchased separately)
Fantastic bottle & case deals!
3 wine stops along the way including a mimosa stop!

Fee: $69

