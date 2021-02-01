|Location:
Trisaetum Winery
|Map:
18401 NE Ribbon Ridge Rd, Newberg, OR 97132
|All Dates:
Best Oregon Bubbly (BOB) Trail
Looking for a reason to celebrate? Join ROCO Winery, Adelsheim Vineyard, and Trisaetum Winery for the BOB "Best Oregon Bubbles" Trail in February. Showcasing three distinct wineries within the Chehalem Mountains and Ribbon Ridge AVAs, the Bubbles Trail is an opportunity to try exclusive sparkling flights at each of the three wineries.
Learn more and reserve your spot today: www.bobtrailoregon.com
