Location: Trisaetum Winery Map: 18401 NE Ribbon Ridge Rd, Newberg, OR 97132 All Dates: Feb 1, 2021 - Feb 28, 2021



Best Oregon Bubbly (BOB) Trail

Looking for a reason to celebrate? Join ROCO Winery, Adelsheim Vineyard, and Trisaetum Winery for the BOB "Best Oregon Bubbles" Trail in February. Showcasing three distinct wineries within the Chehalem Mountains and Ribbon Ridge AVAs, the Bubbles Trail is an opportunity to try exclusive sparkling flights at each of the three wineries.

Learn more and reserve your spot today: www.bobtrailoregon.com