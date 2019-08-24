 Calendar Home
Location:Benton-Lane Winery
Map:23924 Territorial Road, MONROE, OR 97456
Phone: 5418475792
Email:info@benton-lane.com
Website:http://https://benton-lane.com/event/benton-lane-august-vineyard-hike-pizza-lunch/
All Dates:Aug 24, 2019 10:00 am - 1:00 pm

Benton-Lane August Vineyard Hike & Pizza Lunch

Stroll through one of the Willamette Valley’s largest estate vineyards – Benton-Lane Winery. Bring your hiking boots and learn about Benton-Lane Winery’s history, geology, and farming practices – all while you enjoy our beautiful valley views.

Once you have worked up an appetite hiking in the vineyard, we will return to our scenic patio and you will enjoy a Pizza lunch during your privately hosted wine tasting.

Our vineyard hike will take place on August 24th. Hike starts at 10 am and the experience lasts approximately 2.5 to 3 hours. The hike will take place rain or shine so please come prepared for the weather and wear proper footwear as you will be hiking over uneven terrain to experience some beautiful views! ​​​​

Date/Time: Saturday, August 24th at 10 am
Location: Benton-Lane Winery
Duration: Approximately 2.5 – 3 hrs. (rain or shine!)
Price: $60 / person (Benton-Lane Wine Club Members: $50)
Helpful hints: Wear hiking boots, suntan lotion and bring layers of clothing

Price includes tour/hike, wine flight and lunch with Pizzas from our wood-burning oven. Reservations are required as space is limited. To reserve your spot please call 541-847-5792.

We hope you will join us for a hike through the vines and Pizza on the patio. Cheers!

 

Fee: $60 / person (Benton-Lane Wine Club Members: $50)

Stroll through one of the Willamette Valley’s largest estate vineyards – Benton-Lane Winery. Bring your hiking boots and learn about Benton-Lane Winery’s history, geology, and farming practices – all while you enjoy our beautiful valley views.Once you have worked up an appetite hiking in the vineyard, we will return to our scenic patio and you will enjoy a Pizza lunch during ...
Benton-Lane Winery
Benton-Lane Winery 23924 23924 Territorial Road, MONROE, OR 97456
August (2019)
« July
September »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2019 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable