Benton-Lane August Vineyard Hike & Pizza Lunch

Stroll through one of the Willamette Valley’s largest estate vineyards – Benton-Lane Winery. Bring your hiking boots and learn about Benton-Lane Winery’s history, geology, and farming practices – all while you enjoy our beautiful valley views.



Once you have worked up an appetite hiking in the vineyard, we will return to our scenic patio and you will enjoy a Pizza lunch during your privately hosted wine tasting.



Our vineyard hike will take place on August 24th. Hike starts at 10 am and the experience lasts approximately 2.5 to 3 hours. The hike will take place rain or shine so please come prepared for the weather and wear proper footwear as you will be hiking over uneven terrain to experience some beautiful views! ​​​​



Date/Time: Saturday, August 24th at 10 am

Location: Benton-Lane Winery

Duration: Approximately 2.5 – 3 hrs. (rain or shine!)

Price: $60 / person (Benton-Lane Wine Club Members: $50)

Helpful hints: Wear hiking boots, suntan lotion and bring layers of clothing



Price includes tour/hike, wine flight and lunch with Pizzas from our wood-burning oven. Reservations are required as space is limited. To reserve your spot please call 541-847-5792.



We hope you will join us for a hike through the vines and Pizza on the patio. Cheers!

