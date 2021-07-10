 Calendar Home
Location:Natalie's Estate Winery
Map:16825 NE Chehalem Dr, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 503-807-5008
Email:events@nataliesestatewinery.com
Website:http://https://nataliesestatewinery.com/calendar/
All Dates:Jul 10, 2021 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Benefit Concert featuring Ben Rice

Join us for an unforgettable afternoon of wine and live music for a great cause! We are excited to bring Ben Rice back for an outdoor concert with wine and all benefitting a great cause – Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Ben Rice's music is deeply rooted in traditional blues, yet at the same time fiercely original. His guitar playing earns labels like "fearless," "inventive" and "powerful," and he routinely brings audiences to their feet with his stunning and emotionally honest vocal delivery.


With a ticket for $10 for Cellar Club and $25 for general public (All ticket proceeds go to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society) you will receive two glasses of Natalie's Estate wine and the concert. Los Kopitos food truck will be on site for yummy food.

Additional wines will be available for purchase. The concert will be held in the trees near the lower riding ring at Natalie's Estate Winery. Please bring your own chairs or blanket and come enjoy a casual afternoon with friend, family and wine!

When: Saturday, July 10th
Time: 2pm to 5pm
Where: Natalie's Estate Winery riding ring in lower field
Cost: $10 per person for Natalie's Estate Cellar Club members and $25 for general public

(100% of the entrance fee goes towards "Light The Night" benefiting the Leukemia and Lymphoma society's funding research to find blood cancer cures.)

Reservations: https://www.eventbrite.com/.../concert-for-cancer-cures...
Limited to 100 guests for the safety and distancing of our guests.

(The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) is the world's largest voluntary health organization dedicated to funding blood cancer research, education and patient services. LLS's mission: Cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin's disease and myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families.)

We hope you can join us! Tickets will sell out, so get yours early!


Facebook Event - https://www.facebook.com/events/260197132356779?
