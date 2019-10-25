Bells Up Winemaker Dinner at Rosmarino

Join us for another remarkable winemaker dinner featuring Bells Up wines paired with Chef Dario Pisoni’s incomparable Italian fare at his new restaurant in Newberg, Rosmarino Osteria Italiana. Reservations required via OpenTable.



The sumptuous, five-course menu includes:



Zuppa

Crema di Patate e Speck (Velvety potato soup topped with crispy Italian speck)

Paired with 2018 “Rhapsody” Pinot Blanc



Antipasti

Duo di Carpaccio (Beef carpaccio served on beets carpaccio with arugula, Grana Padano & Pistachios)

Paired with 2018 “Prelude” Estate Rosé of Pinot Noir



Primi

Risotto della Nonna (Dario’s Grandmother’s Risotto with saffron and porcini mushroom)

Paired with 2017 “Candide” Namarniki Vineyard Reserve Pinot Noir



Secondi

Brasato con Verdure Arrosto (Beef, slow-braised in wine, and served on roasted vegetables)

Paired with 2016 “Titan” Pinot Noir



Dessert

Mascarpone Speziato (Pumpkin spice whipped Mascarpone topped with braised black figs and walnuts)

Paired with 2017 “Firebird” Syrah



Limited seating is available, so book your reservation via OpenTable today.

Fee: $95