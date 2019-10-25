|Location:
|Rosmarino Osteria Italiana
|714 E 1st Street, Newberg, OR 97132
|503-438-6211
|pisoni_catering@hotmail.com
|http://bellsupwinery.com/event/bells-up-winemaker-dinner-at-rosmarino/
Bells Up Winemaker Dinner at Rosmarino
Join us for another remarkable winemaker dinner featuring Bells Up wines paired with Chef Dario Pisoni’s incomparable Italian fare at his new restaurant in Newberg, Rosmarino Osteria Italiana. Reservations required via OpenTable.
The sumptuous, five-course menu includes:
Zuppa
Crema di Patate e Speck (Velvety potato soup topped with crispy Italian speck)
Paired with 2018 “Rhapsody” Pinot Blanc
Antipasti
Duo di Carpaccio (Beef carpaccio served on beets carpaccio with arugula, Grana Padano & Pistachios)
Paired with 2018 “Prelude” Estate Rosé of Pinot Noir
Primi
Risotto della Nonna (Dario’s Grandmother’s Risotto with saffron and porcini mushroom)
Paired with 2017 “Candide” Namarniki Vineyard Reserve Pinot Noir
Secondi
Brasato con Verdure Arrosto (Beef, slow-braised in wine, and served on roasted vegetables)
Paired with 2016 “Titan” Pinot Noir
Dessert
Mascarpone Speziato (Pumpkin spice whipped Mascarpone topped with braised black figs and walnuts)
Paired with 2017 “Firebird” Syrah
Limited seating is available, so book your reservation via OpenTable today.
Fee: $95
