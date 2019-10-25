 Calendar Home
Location:Rosmarino Osteria Italiana
Map:714 E 1st Street, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 503-438-6211
Email:pisoni_catering@hotmail.com
Website:http://bellsupwinery.com/event/bells-up-winemaker-dinner-at-rosmarino/
All Dates:Oct 25, 2019 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Bells Up Winemaker Dinner at Rosmarino

Join us for another remarkable winemaker dinner featuring Bells Up wines paired with Chef Dario Pisoni’s incomparable Italian fare at his new restaurant in Newberg, Rosmarino Osteria Italiana. Reservations required via OpenTable.

The sumptuous, five-course menu includes:

Zuppa
Crema di Patate e Speck (Velvety potato soup topped with crispy Italian speck)
Paired with 2018 “Rhapsody” Pinot Blanc

Antipasti
Duo di Carpaccio (Beef carpaccio served on beets carpaccio with arugula, Grana Padano & Pistachios)
Paired with 2018 “Prelude” Estate Rosé of Pinot Noir

Primi
Risotto della Nonna (Dario’s Grandmother’s Risotto with saffron and porcini mushroom)
Paired with 2017 “Candide” Namarniki Vineyard Reserve Pinot Noir

Secondi
Brasato con Verdure Arrosto (Beef, slow-braised in wine, and served on roasted vegetables)
Paired with 2016 “Titan” Pinot Noir

Dessert
Mascarpone Speziato (Pumpkin spice whipped Mascarpone topped with braised black figs and walnuts)
Paired with 2017 “Firebird” Syrah

Limited seating is available, so book your reservation via OpenTable today.

Fee: $95

Five-course winemaker dinner featuring wines from Bells Up paired with fine Italian cuisine.

Rosmarino Osteria Italiana
