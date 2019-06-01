Bells Up’s BACON Winemaker Dinner

Our friends Martin and Janet Bleck of Subterra: A Wine Cellar Restaurant have agreed to re-create winemaker Dave’s Milestone Birthday Dinner—in which every course incorporated BACON—from last September (with a couple of seasonal updates). We’re hosting it here in the winery, and pairing each course with a selection of Bells Up’s wines.



Due to space constraints, seating is extremely limited. Winemaker Dinner tickets must be purchased in advance. Please call Bells Up Winery at 503.537.1328 to reserve your seats.

Fanfare Club Members – $85/person (2 MAX) | Non-Members – $100/person