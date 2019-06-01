 Calendar Home
Location:Bells Up Winery
Map:27895 NE Bell Road, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 503-537-1328
Email:info@bellsupwinery.com
Website:http://bellsupwinery.com/event/bells-ups-bacon-winemaker-dinner-featuring-bacon-and-subterra/?instance_id=68
All Dates:Jun 1, 2019 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Bells Up’s BACON Winemaker Dinner

Our friends Martin and Janet Bleck of Subterra: A Wine Cellar Restaurant have agreed to re-create winemaker Dave’s Milestone Birthday Dinner—in which every course incorporated BACON—from last September (with a couple of seasonal updates). We’re hosting it here in the winery, and pairing each course with a selection of Bells Up’s wines.

Due to space constraints, seating is extremely limited. Winemaker Dinner tickets must be purchased in advance. Please call Bells Up Winery at 503.537.1328 to reserve your seats.

Fanfare Club Members – $85/person (2 MAX) | Non-Members – $100/person

Announcing our 2019 Winemaker Dinner at Bells Up Winery, featuring BACON. Yes, really.

Bells Up Winery
Bells Up Winery 27895 27895 NE Bell Road, Newberg, OR 97132
