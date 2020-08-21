|Location:
Chateau Bianca Winery
|Map:
17485 Hwy. 22, Dallas, Oregon 97338
|Phone:
5036236181
|Email:
customerservice@chateaubianca.com
|Website:
http://https://www.facebook.com/events/324629975370690/
|All Dates:
Beatles Unplugged, a celebration at Chateau Bianca
BEATLES UNPLUGGED + SINGALONG !
NO COVER
6-8pm / On Patio / All Ages Welcome
It’s a full performance dedicated to The Beatles tunes & their solo efforts.
Singing along is encouraged but not required, having a good time is however!
*This is an all ages event! Hosted outside on our patio by solo acoustic artist, Robert Meade. All state and social distancing rules will apply so please bring your mask. : )
