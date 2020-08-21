 Calendar Home
Beatles Unplugged, a celebration at Chateau Bianca

BEATLES UNPLUGGED + SINGALONG !

NO COVER

6-8pm / On Patio / All Ages Welcome

It’s a full performance dedicated to The Beatles tunes & their solo efforts.

Singing along is encouraged but not required, having a good time is however!

*This is an all ages event! Hosted outside on our patio by solo acoustic artist, Robert Meade. All state and social distancing rules will apply so please bring your mask. : )

