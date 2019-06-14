 Calendar Home
Location:Brooks Winery
Map:21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, Oregon 97101
Phone: 5034351278
Email:info@brookswine.com
Website:http://https://www.exploretock.com/brookswinery/experience/63735/cooking-class-bbq-ribs-june-14th?date=2019-06-14&size=2&time=19%3A00
All Dates:Jun 14, 2019 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

BBQ Class With Chef Norma

Chef Norma will be firing up the grill for her hands-on BBQ class on June 12th! She will show you the proper technique for preparing and grilling pork ribs, on the grill. Norma will also prepare a side of potato salad, made with eggs from our chickens!

You will receive two glasses of wine, to be enjoyed while taking in the wine country views on our patio.

Norma will also be sharing the recipe for her potato salad and rub with those in attendance. Hope to see you there!

Fee: $75

Are you wanting to improve your BBQ skills before summer? Chef Norma can help!

Brooks Winery
Brooks Winery 21101 21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, Oregon 97101
June (2019)
« May
July »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2019 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable