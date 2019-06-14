BBQ Class With Chef Norma

Chef Norma will be firing up the grill for her hands-on BBQ class on June 12th! She will show you the proper technique for preparing and grilling pork ribs, on the grill. Norma will also prepare a side of potato salad, made with eggs from our chickens!



You will receive two glasses of wine, to be enjoyed while taking in the wine country views on our patio.



Norma will also be sharing the recipe for her potato salad and rub with those in attendance. Hope to see you there!

Fee: $75