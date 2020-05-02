 Calendar Home
Location:Umpqua Community College
Map:1140 Umpqua College Rd, Roseburg, Oregon 97470
Phone: (541) 673-5323
Email:uvbarreltour@gmail.com
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/barrel-tour.html
All Dates:May 2, 2020 10:00 am - 6:00 pm

Barrel Tour

Celebrate spring renewal with a refreshing wine tour in the Umpqua Valley! Let us do the driving while you sit back with friends and tour the wineries by bus, sampling wines beautifully paired with food. Learn about the wineries and the winemaking process from our skilled winemakers and tasting room staff. Enjoy the budding vines, trees, and flowers as you ride through the green rolling hills in the 100 Valleys of the Umpqua. If plans allow, resume your Umpqua immersion on Sunday, May 3rd by visiting any of the wineries on your own for continued Barrel Tour specials. Tickets are $50, plus a $2 PayPal processing fee.

 

Fee: $50

© 2020 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

