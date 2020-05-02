Barrel Tour

Celebrate spring renewal with a refreshing wine tour in the Umpqua Valley! Let us do the driving while you sit back with friends and tour the wineries by bus, sampling wines beautifully paired with food. Learn about the wineries and the winemaking process from our skilled winemakers and tasting room staff. Enjoy the budding vines, trees, and flowers as you ride through the green rolling hills in the 100 Valleys of the Umpqua. If plans allow, resume your Umpqua immersion on Sunday, May 3rd by visiting any of the wineries on your own for continued Barrel Tour specials. Tickets are $50, plus a $2 PayPal processing fee.

Fee: $50