Barrel Tasting

Explore the delicious 2018 vintage by tasting through six different Pinot Noirs in barrel. As you taste, learn how the soil, elevation, vine age, aspect, and clone can impact the resulting wine as we share examples across the many Pinot Noir sites we partner with.



Finish with a delicious meal in our Ouroboros Room prepared by our chef alongside two exclusive library wines.







Fee: $100