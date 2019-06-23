 Calendar Home
Location:Oak Knoll Winery
Map:29700 Southwest Burkhalter Road, Hillsboro, OR 97123
Phone: (909) 904-0493
All Dates:Jun 23, 2019 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Barrel Hoop Sign Design Class

Maple and Birch Rustic Signs will once again host their most popular workshop; Barrel Hoop Signs! We've added some new designs to choose from and a Welcome Sign. Please click on the ticket link to see all projects being offered, choose paint colors and purchase tickets.

TICKETS MUST BE PURCHASED IN ADVANCE AS WE CUT YOUR CUSTOM VINYL STENCILS.
This projects sells out fast!
NO OUTSIDE FOOD OR BEVERAGES PLEASE.
ATTENDEES MUST BE 21 AND OLDER.

 

Fee: $75

