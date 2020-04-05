|Location:
|Abbey Road Farm
|Map:
|10501 NE Abbey Road Farm, Carlton, OR 97111
|Phone:
|503 869 3191
|Email:
|hello@barnswallowartists.com
|Website:
|http://www.barnswallowartists.com
|All Dates:
Barn Swallow Artists Classes at Abbey Road Farm
Barn Swallow Artists presents the spring/summer Creative Series, hosted by Abbey Road Farm. All classes are led by an experienced Barn Swallow Artist, who will encourage your hidden talents! Choose one, or join us for the whole series. Enjoy a glass of wine in a gorgeous setting, make fun and inspiring friends, and treat yourself to a new creative adventure! What a wonderful way to spend an afternoon in the beautiful Willamette Valley!
Fee: $90/class, plus materials fee
