|Location:
|Hinman Vineyards
|Map:
|27012 Briggs Hill Road, Eugene, OR 97405
|Phone:
|(541) 345-1945
|Email:
|info@hinmanvineyards.com
|Website:
|https://www.hinmanvineyards.com/events/ballet-in-the-vineyard
|All Dates:
Ballet in Vineyard
Join us for a late summer outdoor concert in wine country, featuring live music and performances from the international dancers of Ballet Fantastique! Bring your family and friends, sip on delicious wine, and experience relaxed, one-of-a-kind performances as the sun sets behind the rolling hills.
Fee: $20.00
World-class ballet among the vines. A breathtaking outdoor ballet performance.