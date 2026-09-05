 Calendar Home
Location:Hinman Vineyards
Map:27012 Briggs Hill Road, Eugene, OR 97405
Phone: (541) 345-1945
Email:info@hinmanvineyards.com
Website:https://www.hinmanvineyards.com/events/ballet-in-the-vineyard
All Dates:Sep 5, 2026 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm

Ballet in Vineyard

Join us for a late summer outdoor concert in wine country, featuring live music and performances from the international dancers of Ballet Fantastique! Bring your family and friends, sip on delicious wine, and experience relaxed, one-of-a-kind performances as the sun sets behind the rolling hills.

 

Fee: $20.00

World-class ballet among the vines. A breathtaking outdoor ballet performance.

Hinman Vineyards
Hinman Vineyards 27012 27012 Briggs Hill Road, Eugene, OR 97405
September (2026)
« August
October »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30      


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2026 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable