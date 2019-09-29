Bailey Family Wine Society 2019 Annual Celebration

Join us on September 29, 2019, for a special experience and introduction to the Bailey Family Wines.



In our inaugural year, we will open the doors to the public for part one of our winemaking experience and an amazing dinner.



This is your chance to stake your claim as a member of the Bailey Society, our members will have a vine acknowledged with their name in our new Wayne’s World Block.



This annual event will be open to the public this year and this year only. We will start our multi-part series of wine tasting and making courses that will only be available to our Bailey Society members going forward.



Membership to the Bailey Society is limited and so is this event. Get your ticket now and enjoy this special day with us.



Agenda:



2:00 pm - 4:00 pm: Music, wine tasting, muralist display, yard games, appetizers, raffle ticket purchase and helicopter rides.



4:30 pm - 5:30 pm: Society Vinification Series 1 -



French Inspired - Oregon Made

- Regions of France

- Typical varietals

- Unique farming methods

- Old World vs. New World

- Wine tasting comparison of French Chardonnay and Pinot Noir vs.

Oregon Chardonnay and Pinot Noir



5:30 pm: Raffle announcement in the event center - proceeds to a Give a Little Foundation



5:30 pm - 6:00 pm: Introduction to Bailey Family Wines



6:00 pm - 9:30 pm: Dinner



Pricing:

Early bird (before September 1): $150 (exact price TBD)

September 1 - 29 (At the door): $175 (exact price TBD)

Bailey Society members: Complimentary



This event is limited to 100 guests.