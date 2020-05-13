Awards Pack Virtual Tasting

So many of us miss sharing and talking about wine with friends. We invite you to sign up for one of our Virtual Tasting Hours (May 13 & 27 from 6 to 7 pm) to taste through our Latest Award package together. Please reserve your spot by emailing us at (info@bluebirdhillcellars.wine) so we keep groups small, then we will send you a Zoom invitation so you can participate by video and audio through your phone or laptop. All sessions will be hosted by Neil and Sue. **If we are shipping your Awards pack for the Virtual Tasting, please place your order to allow enough time to make certain it arrives on your doorstep prior to the tasting. ***We are also available for private and corporate group virtual tastings. Just give us a call to discuss.



Latest Award package includes:



2017 Pinot Noir (Nov. 2019 OWP Cellar Select; Savor-Cannon Beach Dbl. Gold/96 pts) $32



2017 Willamette Valley Reserve Pinot Noir (May 2020 OWP Cellar Select; Savor-Cannon Beach Dbl. Gold/96 pts.) $49



2018 Chardonnay (91 points Wine Enthusiast – Editors’ Choice) $32



May special:



Buy three: Was $113, now $90



Buy six bottles: Was $226, now $170



Buy twelve bottles: Was $452, now $316



This wine special is only good for the month of May, for pickup or local delivery. We can ship orders at this sale pricing plus your shipping cost. (This discount is not stackable with our $1 shipping discount) To take advantage of these special discounts for local pickup and delivery, please call us at (541) 424-2478 or email us at info@bluebirdhillcellars.wine.