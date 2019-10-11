 Calendar Home
Location:Lange Estate Winery
Map:18380 NE Buena Vista Drive, Dundee, Oregon 97115
Phone: 503-538-6476
Email:lead@langewinery.com
Website:http://https://www.langewinery.com/
All Dates:Oct 11, 2019 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm

Autumn Harvest Dinner

Experience the ultimate fall wine country dinner at Lange Estate's Grand Tasting Hall atop the scenic Dundee Hills. This ambitious six-course feast showcases plates crafted by Loustic—a local husband and wife team that we've partnered with to cater our Club Soirées.

This will be the first formal dinner Chef Daryl Gossack has prepared for us, where his flair for classical French cuisine is well matched by the seasonal bounty of the Northwest. Each course will be paired with our award-winning wines, starting with a clinquant glass of Mia Mousseux. Founders Don and Wendy Lange will be in attendance for this spectacular evening.

MENU

Chilled Potato Slices With Creme Fraiche And Caviar
"Bleugeres" (Gougeres Made With Bleu Cheese)
Kimchi Deviled Quail Egg On Potato Cakes
Bubbles And Pinot Gris

Oysters Loustic (With Bacon, Shallots, Cream, Parmesan, Preserved Lemon)
Estate Chardonnay 2017

Cream Of Chanterelle And Shiitake Soup
Freedom Hill Pinot Noir 2014

Wild Caught Salmon With Blueberry Rose Water Gastrique
Braised Winter Greens
North Block Pinot Noir 2015

Pinot Gris Peach Ginger Sorbet

Duck Confit In Shredded Phyllo Cup With Marionberry Demi-Glace
Raclette Stuffed Tomato
Three Hills Pinot Noir 2016

Spiced Ginger Cake Trifle (Whipped Creme Fraiche, Cocoa Nibs, Pomegranate Molasses)
Domaine Trouvere Syrah 2015

Reservations are required to participate, and space is limited. To ensure a relaxing and intimate experience for our guests, we kindly request that all attendees be at least 21 years of age.

Fee: $150 general / $120 club members

A sumptuous six-course feast prepared by Chef Daryl Grossack paired with Lange Estate's wines.

