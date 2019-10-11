Autumn Harvest Dinner

Experience the ultimate fall wine country dinner at Lange Estate's Grand Tasting Hall atop the scenic Dundee Hills. This ambitious six-course feast showcases plates crafted by Loustic—a local husband and wife team that we've partnered with to cater our Club Soirées.



This will be the first formal dinner Chef Daryl Gossack has prepared for us, where his flair for classical French cuisine is well matched by the seasonal bounty of the Northwest. Each course will be paired with our award-winning wines, starting with a clinquant glass of Mia Mousseux. Founders Don and Wendy Lange will be in attendance for this spectacular evening.



MENU



Chilled Potato Slices With Creme Fraiche And Caviar

"Bleugeres" (Gougeres Made With Bleu Cheese)

Kimchi Deviled Quail Egg On Potato Cakes

Bubbles And Pinot Gris



Oysters Loustic (With Bacon, Shallots, Cream, Parmesan, Preserved Lemon)

Estate Chardonnay 2017



Cream Of Chanterelle And Shiitake Soup

Freedom Hill Pinot Noir 2014



Wild Caught Salmon With Blueberry Rose Water Gastrique

Braised Winter Greens

North Block Pinot Noir 2015



Pinot Gris Peach Ginger Sorbet



Duck Confit In Shredded Phyllo Cup With Marionberry Demi-Glace

Raclette Stuffed Tomato

Three Hills Pinot Noir 2016



Spiced Ginger Cake Trifle (Whipped Creme Fraiche, Cocoa Nibs, Pomegranate Molasses)

Domaine Trouvere Syrah 2015



Reservations are required to participate, and space is limited. To ensure a relaxing and intimate experience for our guests, we kindly request that all attendees be at least 21 years of age.

Fee: $150 general / $120 club members