Assemblage Symposium

The Assemblage Symposium is an annual event aimed at the advancement, education, and empowerment of women and diverse communities in wine. Over two days of programming, attendees will engage in hands-on workshops, seminars, keynote addresses, networking opportunities, peer mentoring, and social hours intended to help improve connections between women in the wine industry and to advance their careers in the business.



We are intent on sparking deep & meaningful conversations around the specific challenges women in our industry face, with particular focus on magnifying the voices of those traditionally spoken over or omitted. We strive to create holistic solutions to current problems that lay a foundation for a more inclusive and productive wine industry.

Fee: $249