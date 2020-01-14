 Calendar Home
Location:Linfield College
Map:900 SE Baker Street, McMinnville, Oregon 97128
Email:hello@assemblagesymposium.com
Website:http://https://www.assemblagesymposium.com/
All Dates:Jan 14, 2020 - Jan 15, 2020

Assemblage Symposium

The Assemblage Symposium is an annual event aimed at the advancement, education, and empowerment of women and diverse communities in wine. Over two days of programming, attendees will engage in hands-on workshops, seminars, keynote addresses, networking opportunities, peer mentoring, and social hours intended to help improve connections between women in the wine industry and to advance their careers in the business.

We are intent on sparking deep & meaningful conversations around the specific challenges women in our industry face, with particular focus on magnifying the voices of those traditionally spoken over or omitted. We strive to create holistic solutions to current problems that lay a foundation for a more inclusive and productive wine industry.

Fee: $249

The Assemblage Symposium is an annual event aimed at the advancement, education, and empowerment of women and diverse communities in wine. Over two days of programming, attendees will engage in hands-on workshops, seminars, keynote addresses, networking opportunities, peer mentoring, and social hours intended to help improve connections between women in the wine industry and to advance their careers ...
Linfield College
Linfield College 97128 900 SE Baker Street, McMinnville, Oregon 97128
January (2020)
« December
February »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2019 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable