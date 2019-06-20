 Calendar Home
Location:The Bindery Event Space
Map:610 NE 4th Street, McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: 5038065682
Email:hello@assemblagesymposium.com
Website:http://https://www.assemblagesymposium.com/tickets
All Dates:Jun 20, 2019 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Assemblage Benefit BLOCK PARTY!

Assemblage is an annual symposium aimed at the advancement, education, and empowerment of women and diverse populations in the Oregon wine industry. Join us for an old school BLOCK PARTY featuring DJ JUICE, a "Dunk a Winemaker" dunk tank, local wine spritzers, beer and kombucha on tap, prizes, games, and more! Ticket sales benefit the Assemblage Symposium.

 

Fee: $20 advance, $25 @ the door

Join the Assemblage Symposium for an old school BLOCK PARTY to benefit women in the wine biz!

The Bindery Event Space
The Bindery Event Space 97128 610 NE 4th Street, McMinnville, OR 97128
June (2019)
« May
July »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2019 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable