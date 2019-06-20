Assemblage Benefit BLOCK PARTY!

Assemblage is an annual symposium aimed at the advancement, education, and empowerment of women and diverse populations in the Oregon wine industry. Join us for an old school BLOCK PARTY featuring DJ JUICE, a "Dunk a Winemaker" dunk tank, local wine spritzers, beer and kombucha on tap, prizes, games, and more! Ticket sales benefit the Assemblage Symposium.

Fee: $20 advance, $25 @ the door