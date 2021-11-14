 Calendar Home
ARTISAN WINE & CHOCOLATE PAIRING

COME ENJOY A MAGICAL PAIRING EVENT WITH NATALIE'S ESTATE WINES & SUZY'S ARTISAN CHOCOLATES!

Join us for one of our favorite pairing events where you will enjoy 6 delicious wines, each paired with selected artisan chocolates by chocolatier Suzy's Chocolates . A perfect pairing is when the wine, the chocolate, or both enhance the tasting experience of the other. We hope to share and teach you about this.

Our winemaker, Boyd Teegarden of Natalie’s Estate Winery will be pouring the wines & sharing stories and knowledge on pairing wines with handmade chocolates.
Suzy's Chocolates will have their owner and founder, Susan Fehrenbacher explaining the fine details and the process of creating beautiful artisan chocolates that are visually stunning on the outside and equally, mouthwateringly flavorful on the inside.

It will be an afternoon you and your friends are sure to remember – friendly, casual and enjoyable! Natalie’s Estate chose to pair with this Chocolatier in particular as they artfully make their products similar to the way we craft our wines with fine quality and local ingredients crafted with care resulting in pure enjoyment for you!


Where: Natalie’s Estate Winery, 16825 NE Chehalem Dr, Newberg OR 97132
When: Sunday, November 14th, 2021
Time: 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Tasting Fee: $40 per person
Questions: Please call 503-807-5008

RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/artisan-wine-and-chocolate-a-special-pairing-event-tickets-162187462065 

