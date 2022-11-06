 Calendar Home
Location:Natalie's Estate Winery
Map:16825 NE Chehalem Dr.,, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 5038075008
Email:events@nataliesestatewinery.com
Website:http://https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wine-cheese-a-pairing-event-natalies-estate-wines-face-rock-cheeses-tickets-390726693057
All Dates:Nov 6, 2022 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Artisan Wine & Cheese Pairing Event

Join us for an unforgettable afternoon during a seated wine and cheese pairing event. We will be pairing our wines with cheese from award-winning local cheesemaker Face Rock Creamery. You will enjoy 6 delicious wines, each paired with selected cheeses during this fun seated tasting event.

Experience these perfect pairings with the wine and the cheese each enhancing the flavors of both.

Our winemaker, Boyd Teegarden of Natalie’s Estate Winery will be pouring the wines & sharing stories and knowledge on pairing with food and particularly with these handmade cheeses.

Laura Wieking from Face Rock Creamery will explain about the fine details of these cheeses and the process of making their artisan cheeses.

Bring a friend or come alone; it will be an afternoon you are sure to remember – friendly, casual and enjoyable! Natalie’s Estate chose to pair with this Creamery as they artfully make their products similar to the way we craft our wines – naturally, local, nothing artificial and in an old-fashioned European way.

We limit the number of guests so that we can maintain safe social distancing. We anticipate this will sell out, so get your tickets today:


Where: Natalie’s Estate Winery
16825 NE Chehalem Dr., Newberg, OR 97132
When: November 6, 2022
Time: 2:00 to 4:00 pm
Tasting Fee: $60 per person/Cellar Club $45 per person

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wine-cheese-a-pairing-event-natalies-estate-wines-face-rock-cheeses-tickets-390726693057

Facebook Event Page https://www.facebook.com/events/1416343772184303/


Questions: Please call 503-807-5008
Email: events@nataliesestatewinery.com
Winery website: https://nataliesestatewinery.com/
https://nataliesestatewinery.com/calendar/

 

Fee: $60 per person//$45 Cellar Club members

Join us for an unforgettable wine and cheese pairing. Sip, savor, and enjoy,

Natalie's Estate Winery
Natalie's Estate Winery 16825 16825 NE Chehalem Dr.,, Newberg, OR 97132
November (2022)
« October
December »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30      


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2022 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable