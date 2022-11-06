Artisan Wine & Cheese Pairing Event

Join us for an unforgettable afternoon during a seated wine and cheese pairing event. We will be pairing our wines with cheese from award-winning local cheesemaker Face Rock Creamery. You will enjoy 6 delicious wines, each paired with selected cheeses during this fun seated tasting event.



Experience these perfect pairings with the wine and the cheese each enhancing the flavors of both.



Our winemaker, Boyd Teegarden of Natalie’s Estate Winery will be pouring the wines & sharing stories and knowledge on pairing with food and particularly with these handmade cheeses.



Laura Wieking from Face Rock Creamery will explain about the fine details of these cheeses and the process of making their artisan cheeses.



Bring a friend or come alone; it will be an afternoon you are sure to remember – friendly, casual and enjoyable! Natalie’s Estate chose to pair with this Creamery as they artfully make their products similar to the way we craft our wines – naturally, local, nothing artificial and in an old-fashioned European way.



We limit the number of guests so that we can maintain safe social distancing. We anticipate this will sell out, so get your tickets today:





Where: Natalie’s Estate Winery

16825 NE Chehalem Dr., Newberg, OR 97132

When: November 6, 2022

Time: 2:00 to 4:00 pm

Tasting Fee: $60 per person/Cellar Club $45 per person



Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wine-cheese-a-pairing-event-natalies-estate-wines-face-rock-cheeses-tickets-390726693057



Facebook Event Page https://www.facebook.com/events/1416343772184303/





Questions: Please call 503-807-5008

Email: events@nataliesestatewinery.com

Winery website: https://nataliesestatewinery.com/

https://nataliesestatewinery.com/calendar/

