All Dates:Jul 20, 2019 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Art Reception & Riesling Release

We invite you to the Birds & Poppies Artist Reception. We are teaming up with The Gallery at Ten Oaks to curate an art show in our Tasting Room of all bird and poppy inspired work. Join us for a glass and mingle with the local artists who will be showcasing their work.

The 2017 Riesling will be making it's debut at this event. Come try a complimentary first taste of the newest member of the YVV family.

Open to the public - no reservations are required. Enjoy light bites, wine by the glass, and the work of some of our local fabulous creatives!

Join us for a first taste of 2017 Riesling while you mingle with local artists showcasing their work

