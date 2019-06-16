|Location:
|Bluebird Hill Cellars
|Map:
|25059 Larson Road, Monroe, OR 97456
|Phone:
|5414242478
|Email:
|info@bluebirdhillcellars.wine
|Website:
|http://https://www.bluebirdillcellars.wine/news-events
|All Dates:
Art on the Hill
Come celebrate with 20+ local artists displaying and selling their handcrafted work. Boss Hawg's BBQ Express food cart will be onsite throughout the weekend and, of course, there will be Bluebird Hill Cellars' wine tastings and wine by the glass or bottle.
$10 tasting fee refunded with $25 purchase
Participating artists:
Mark S. Choitz/Wood
Kim Garbutt/Wood
Jan O'Banion/Jewelry
Jeanne Lindsay/Millinery
Sky Evans/Painting
Renee Wright/Mixed Media
Craig Erickson/Painting
Linda M Knox/Stained glass
Christina Wickstein/Abstract Painter
Alison Gavin/Glass
Wendy Hoffman/Jewelry
Rachel Joy Osterman/Digital Painter
Jessica Jones/Surreal Painter
Corey Youngren/Pyrograph Woodburning
Laurie & Bill James/Fractal Woodburning
Paula Goodbar/Photographic Mixed Media
Tracy Jensen/Nature & Landscape Photography
Simon Graves/Portrait, Nature & Figure Painter
Roderick Neswick/Sculpture
Sheila Wadsack/Landscape Painter
Celeste Johnson/Fashion Designer
Our 4th Annual Art on the Hill takes place June 15 & 16 from noon to 5 pm