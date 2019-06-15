Art on the Hill

Come celebrate with 20+ local artists displaying and selling their handcrafted work. Boss Hawg's BBQ Express food cart will be onsite throughout the weekend and, of course, there will be Bluebird Hill Cellars' wine tastings and wine by the glass or bottle.

$10 tasting fee refunded with $25 purchase

Participating artists:

Mark S. Choitz/Wood

Kim Garbutt/Wood

Jan O'Banion/Jewelry

Jeanne Lindsay/Millinery

Sky Evans/Painting

Renee Wright/Mixed Media

Craig Erickson/Painting

Linda M Knox/Stained glass

Christina Wickstein/Abstract Painter

Alison Gavin/Glass

Wendy Hoffman/Jewelry

Rachel Joy Osterman/Digital Painter

Jessica Jones/Surreal Painter

Corey Youngren/Pyrograph Woodburning

Laurie & Bill James/Fractal Woodburning

Paula Goodbar/Photographic Mixed Media

Tracy Jensen/Nature & Landscape Photography

Simon Graves/Portrait, Nature & Figure Painter

Roderick Neswick/Sculpture

Sheila Wadsack/Landscape Painter

Celeste Johnson/Fashion Designer