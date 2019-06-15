 Calendar Home
Location:Bluebird Hill Cellars
Map:25059 Larson Road, Monroe, OR 97456
Phone: 5414242478
Email:info@bluebirdhillcellars.wine
Website:http://https://www.bluebirdillcellars.wine/news-events
All Dates:Jun 15, 2019 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Jun 16, 2019 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Art on the Hill

Come celebrate with 20+ local artists displaying and selling their handcrafted work. Boss Hawg's BBQ Express food cart will be onsite throughout the weekend and, of course, there will be Bluebird Hill Cellars' wine tastings and wine by the glass or bottle.
$10 tasting fee refunded with $25 purchase
Participating artists:
Mark S. Choitz/Wood
Kim Garbutt/Wood
Jan O'Banion/Jewelry
Jeanne Lindsay/Millinery
Sky Evans/Painting
Renee Wright/Mixed Media
Craig Erickson/Painting
Linda M Knox/Stained glass
Christina Wickstein/Abstract Painter
Alison Gavin/Glass
Wendy Hoffman/Jewelry
Rachel Joy Osterman/Digital Painter
Jessica Jones/Surreal Painter
Corey Youngren/Pyrograph Woodburning
Laurie & Bill James/Fractal Woodburning
Paula Goodbar/Photographic Mixed Media
Tracy Jensen/Nature & Landscape Photography
Simon Graves/Portrait, Nature & Figure Painter
Roderick Neswick/Sculpture
Sheila Wadsack/Landscape Painter
Celeste Johnson/Fashion Designer

25059 Larson Road, Monroe, OR 97456
© 2019 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

