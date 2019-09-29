Art in the Vineyard Stroll & Reception

Come join us to wander the vineyard and observe plein artists painting among the fruit laden vines just on the cusp of harvest.



Step inside our Tasting Room and take in all the vineyard themed paintings being shown; visit with their creators, local to our area.



Nibble on appetizers while schmoozing, browsing and strolling. And, of course, wine by the glass or bottle available for purchase.



All paintings are available for purchase, stay tuned for list

of the art and artist details!



Tasting Room artwork curated by The Gallery at Ten Oaks