 Calendar Home
Location:Yamhill Valley Vineyards
Map:16250 SW Oldsville Rd, McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: 5038433100
Email:linda@yamhill.com
Website:http://https://www.facebook.com/events/366905877320968/
All Dates:Sep 29, 2019 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Art in the Vineyard Stroll & Reception

Come join us to wander the vineyard and observe plein artists painting among the fruit laden vines just on the cusp of harvest.

Step inside our Tasting Room and take in all the vineyard themed paintings being shown; visit with their creators, local to our area.

Nibble on appetizers while schmoozing, browsing and strolling. And, of course, wine by the glass or bottle available for purchase.

All paintings are available for purchase, stay tuned for list
of the art and artist details!

Tasting Room artwork curated by The Gallery at Ten Oaks

Wander the vineyard, observe artists at work, and enjoy wine and finished art in the Tasting Room!

Yamhill Valley Vineyards
Yamhill Valley Vineyards 16250 16250 SW Oldsville Rd, McMinnville, OR 97128
September (2019)
« August
October »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2019 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable