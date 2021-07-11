 Calendar Home
Location:Outdoor on the lawn
Map:Faith Hope And Charity Winery, 70450 NW Lower Valley Dr, Terrebonne, OR 97760
Phone: 5413505384
Email:cindy@fhcvineyards.com
Website:http://Faith Hope And Charity Winery, 70450 NW Lower Valley Dr
All Dates:Jul 11, 2021 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Art in the Vineyard

Come sip some wine while you shop local artists' products. 12pm to 4pm free to attend

Come sip some wine while you shop local artists' products. 12pm to 4pm free to attend
Outdoor on the lawn
Outdoor on the lawn 70450 Faith Hope And Charity Winery, 70450 NW Lower Valley Dr, Terrebonne, OR 97760
July (2021)
« June
August »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |   Archives  |   Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2021 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable