|Location:
|Outdoor on the lawn
|Map:
|Faith Hope And Charity Winery, 70450 NW Lower Valley Dr, Terrebonne, OR 97760
|Phone:
|5413505384
|Email:
|cindy@fhcvineyards.com
|Website:
|http://Faith Hope And Charity Winery, 70450 NW Lower Valley Dr
|All Dates:
Art in the Vineyard
Come sip some wine while you shop local artists' products. 12pm to 4pm free to attend
