Annual Wreath-Making Event

Please join us for the 6th annual Grapevine Wreath Making Party on Saturday, December 7, Sunday, December 8 or Saturday, December 14 from 12 – 3 pm.



We’ll give you a short instruction on how to bend the vines into a wreath, and then provide you with grapevines to make the wreath your own.



To help coax your muse, we’ll have holiday music and wine available for purchase.



You are encouraged to bring your own decorations.



Ticket cost also includes a wine tasting.



Reservations are required. This is a popular event and sells out quickly, so book your tickets early.

Fee: $15