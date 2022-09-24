|Location:
|Knudsen Vineyards
|Map:
|9419 NE Worden Hill Rd., Dundee, OR 97115
|Phone:
|503-580-1596
|Email:
|info@knudsenvineyards.com
|Website:
|http://https://knudsenvineyards.com/visit-knudsen/#harvestparty
|All Dates:
Annual Harvest Party
This much-anticipated annual event is an open house from Noon-4 and includes:
– live music from PDX Transit Authority
– a seasonally-inspired pairing menu from Alchemy NW Catering
– a selection of our estate Rosé, Chardonnay and Pinot noir
– a carnival game or two
– and more!
Fee: $35 'early bird' fee, $50 after August 31st
Enjoy live music, seasonally-inspired pairing menu, games & delicious wines!