Location:Knudsen Vineyards
Map:9419 NE Worden Hill Rd., Dundee, OR 97115
Phone: 503-580-1596
Email:info@knudsenvineyards.com
Website:http://https://knudsenvineyards.com/visit-knudsen/#harvestparty
All Dates:Sep 24, 2022 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Annual Harvest Party

This much-anticipated annual event is an open house from Noon-4 and includes:
– live music from PDX Transit Authority
– a seasonally-inspired pairing menu from Alchemy NW Catering
– a selection of our estate Rosé, Chardonnay and Pinot noir
– a carnival game or two
– and more!

 

Fee: $35 'early bird' fee, $50 after August 31st

Enjoy live music, seasonally-inspired pairing menu, games & delicious wines!

