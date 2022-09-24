Annual Harvest Party

This much-anticipated annual event is an open house from Noon-4 and includes:

– live music from PDX Transit Authority

– a seasonally-inspired pairing menu from Alchemy NW Catering

– a selection of our estate Rosé, Chardonnay and Pinot noir

– a carnival game or two

– and more!

Fee: $35 'early bird' fee, $50 after August 31st