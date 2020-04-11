 Calendar Home
Location:Apolloni Vineyards
Map:14135 NW Timmerman Rd, Forest Grove, Oregon 97116
Phone: 503-359-3606
Website:http://https://apolloni.com/event/easter-egg-hunt-and-release-of-the-2018-estate-rose-2/
All Dates:Apr 11, 2020 11:00 am - 5:00 pm 11 am and 2 pm are Easter Egg Hunt times

Annual Easter Egg Hunt

We are so excited to invite you to join us on our annual Easter Egg hunt, Saturday, April 11. This year it is extra special because we will be featuring two times, 11 am and 2 pm for the hunt to accommodate all the children that want to come out! Come enjoy our new release of 2019 Estate Rosé. To ensure that there are enough eggs for each child to hunt, we respectfully ask that you RSVP for the time you will be attending.

This event is free for the children to hunt. Each child must bring their own basket for collecting eggs. All eggs will be returned to Apolloni Vineyards at the end of each hunt. We cannot accommodate any dietary restrictions for this event.

Click here to RSVP for your time to hunt!

The sun will be shining so you can enjoy our bocce ball courts and spend the day in wine country. Due to the Easter Egg hunt, we will not be allowing outside food during this event. If you have a group of 6 or more, please let us know by contacting the tasting room at 503-359-3606 or info@apolloni.com.

