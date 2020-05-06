Annual Barrel Tasting

Mark your calendars for the Annual Barrel Tasting on May 6, 2020! Join the Wine Studies program for an evening of food, fun and festivities as we celebrate the achievements of the program and our alumni. Enjoy the beautiful views overlooking our vineyard and the valley along with live music, appetizers and tastings of award-winning wines produced in Oregon by Wine Studies program alumni. The event is free and open to the public.