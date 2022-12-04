|Location:
|AniChe Cellars, 71 Little Buck Creek Rd
|Map:
|71 Little Buck Creek Rd, Underwood, WA 98651
|Phone:
|(360) 624-6531
|Email:
|info@anichecellars.com
|Website:
|http://https://anichecellars.orderport.net/product-details/0568/Holiday-Wreath-Workshop-with-Jen-Wykstra
|All Dates:
AniChe Cellars Holiday Wreath Workshop
An expert holiday wreath making session with wild forager and artist Jen Wykstra. Class includes a glass of wine, charcuterie, and all natural and locally foraged wreath materials. Members receive their club discount on class prices. Free event for members of both Hecate's Key and 12 bottle Club.
Fee: $100
Enjoy wine & wreathmaking in the Columbia Gorge!