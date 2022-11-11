 Calendar Home
Location:AniChe Cellars, 71 Little Buck Creek Rd
Map:171 Bush Rd, Cook, WA 98651
Phone: (360) 624-6531
Email:info@anichecellars.com
Website:http://https://anichecellars.orderport.net/product-details/0534/From-Barrel-to-Bottle-Nov-11
All Dates:Nov 11, 2022

AniChe Cellars Barrel to Bottle Class

An immersive experience with limited class size. Winemakers and participants will process wine from its cozy barrel home into a bottle. We recommend warm clothes that can get dirty! Class will be held in the AniChe Winery in Mill A!

 

Fee: $45

Learn about the final phase of the winemaking process!

AniChe Cellars, 71 Little Buck Creek Rd
