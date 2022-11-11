|Location:
|AniChe Cellars, 71 Little Buck Creek Rd
|Map:
|171 Bush Rd, Cook, WA 98651
|Phone:
|(360) 624-6531
|Email:
|info@anichecellars.com
|Website:
|http://https://anichecellars.orderport.net/product-details/0534/From-Barrel-to-Bottle-Nov-11
|All Dates:
AniChe Cellars Barrel to Bottle Class
An immersive experience with limited class size. Winemakers and participants will process wine from its cozy barrel home into a bottle. We recommend warm clothes that can get dirty! Class will be held in the AniChe Winery in Mill A!
Fee: $45
Learn about the final phase of the winemaking process!