|Location:
|ROCO Winery
|Map:
|13260 NE Red Hills Road, Newberg, OR 97132
|Phone:
|5035387625
|Email:
|kelly@rocowinery.com
|Website:
|http://rocowinery.com/event/an-old-fashioned-thanksgiving-at-roco-winery/?instance_id=169
|All Dates:
An Old-Fashioned Thanksgiving at ROCO Winery
Share in the holiday season at ROCO Winery. Taste 2018 barrel samples, and experience our limited production Pinot Noirs, Chardonnays, and Sparkling Wines in the warmth of our countryside tasting room. Sensational small bites included!
Complimentary for wine club members (4) / $25 for non-members
RSVP appreciated: kelly@rocowinery.com
Fee: $25