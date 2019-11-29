 Calendar Home
Location:ROCO Winery
Map:13260 NE Red Hills Road, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 5035387625
Email:kelly@rocowinery.com
Website:http://rocowinery.com/event/an-old-fashioned-thanksgiving-at-roco-winery/?instance_id=169
All Dates:Nov 29, 2019 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Nov 30, 2019 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

An Old-Fashioned Thanksgiving at ROCO Winery

Share in the holiday season at ROCO Winery. Taste 2018 barrel samples, and experience our limited production Pinot Noirs, Chardonnays, and Sparkling Wines in the warmth of our countryside tasting room. Sensational small bites included!

Complimentary for wine club members (4) / $25 for non-members

RSVP appreciated: kelly@rocowinery.com

Fee: $25

ROCO Winery
ROCO Winery 13260 13260 NE Red Hills Road, Newberg, OR 97132
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

