An Afternoon with Sarah Lemos

Psychic-medium Sarah Lemos will join us for an afternoon of discovery. She will use her unique skills and abilities to teach and connect us

with the world beyond.



Join us from 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm.



Michelle from The Wandering Vine will offer food that must be pre-ordered 24 hours prior with a link we will send to you the week of your reservation.

Fee: $25