 Calendar Home
Location:Youngberg Hill Winery
Map:10660 SW Youngberg Hill Rd, McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: 5034722727
Email:info@yamhillevents.com
Website:http://https://www.exploretock.com/youngberghill/event/private/53b06028-529b-408f-8f95-faf7362056b6
All Dates:Oct 29, 2022

An Afternoon with Sarah Lemos

Psychic-medium Sarah Lemos will join us for an afternoon of discovery. She will use her unique skills and abilities to teach and connect us
with the world beyond.

Join us from 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm.

Michelle from The Wandering Vine will offer food that must be pre-ordered 24 hours prior with a link we will send to you the week of your reservation.

 

Fee: $25

Join psychic-medium Sarah Lemos for an afternoon of discovery.

Youngberg Hill Winery
Youngberg Hill Winery 10660 10660 SW Youngberg Hill Rd, McMinnville, OR 97128
October (2022)
« September
November »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31          


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2022 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable