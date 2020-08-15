 Calendar Home
Location:Amalie Robert Estate
Map:13531 Bursell Road, Dallas, OR 97338
Phone: 503-88-CUVEE (28833)
Email:cuvee@amalierobert.com
Website:http://www.amalierobert.com
All Dates:Aug 15, 2020 - Aug 16, 2020 Open 10 am - 3 pm Saturday & Sunday by appointment.

Amalie Robert A Peek into Harvest 2020

Make the journey to see Dena and Ernie Saturday & Sunday, August 15 & 16 from 10 am to 3 pm by appointment. While offering a 2020 prospective, we are tasting a 2015 retrospective with the following selections in our shaded open-air tasting space, starting with a palate teasing Pinot Noir from the cool 2011 vintage.

2011 iPinot Pinot Noir
2015 iPinot Pinot Noir
2015 Pommard Clone Pinot Noir
2015 Wadenswil Clone Pinot Noir
2015 The Reserve Pinot Noir
2015 Heirloom Cameo Chardonnay

The tasting fee is $15 with a new Riedel tasting glass and $10 is refundable on any two bottle purchase per person. You may also opt for a new Riedel Burgundy glass for $25 and $10 is refundable on any two bottle purchase per person. The now christened Amalie Robert Riedel glass is yours to keep. You may also opt to bring your own glasses and the glass purchase will be waived.

You can reach Dena by email at Cuvee@amalierobert.com and by phone at 503-88-CUVEE (503-882-8833) to schedule your appointment or to place an order if you cannot join us.

Fee: $15, $10 refundable with purchase

