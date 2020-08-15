Amalie Robert A Peek into Harvest 2020

Make the journey to see Dena and Ernie Saturday & Sunday, August 15 & 16 from 10 am to 3 pm by appointment. While offering a 2020 prospective, we are tasting a 2015 retrospective with the following selections in our shaded open-air tasting space, starting with a palate teasing Pinot Noir from the cool 2011 vintage.



2011 iPinot Pinot Noir

2015 iPinot Pinot Noir

2015 Pommard Clone Pinot Noir

2015 Wadenswil Clone Pinot Noir

2015 The Reserve Pinot Noir

2015 Heirloom Cameo Chardonnay



The tasting fee is $15 with a new Riedel tasting glass and $10 is refundable on any two bottle purchase per person. You may also opt for a new Riedel Burgundy glass for $25 and $10 is refundable on any two bottle purchase per person. The now christened Amalie Robert Riedel glass is yours to keep. You may also opt to bring your own glasses and the glass purchase will be waived.



You can reach Dena by email at Cuvee@amalierobert.com and by phone at 503-88-CUVEE (503-882-8833) to schedule your appointment or to place an order if you cannot join us.

Fee: $15, $10 refundable with purchase