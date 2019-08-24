|Location:
|Cliff Creek Cellars - Vineyard Tasting Room
|Map:
|1015 McDonough Road, Gold Hill, OR 97525
|Phone:
|541-855-5330
|Email:
|info@cliffcreek.com
|Website:
|http://https://kazzit.com/event/all-things-southern-oregon.html
|All Dates:
All Things Southern Oregon
We will be sharing all things Southern Oregon this weekend here in the tasting room. Come in and try some amazing treats from our neck of the woods
Fee: $10
All Things Southern Oregon
We will be sharing all things Southern Oregon this weekend here in the tasting room. Come in and try some amazing treats from our neck of the woods Fee: $10
Cliff Creek Cellars - Vineyard Tasting Room
Cliff Creek Cellars - Vineyard Tasting Room 97525 1015 McDonough Road, Gold Hill, OR 97525