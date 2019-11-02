 Calendar Home
Location:AniChe Cellars
Map:71 Little Buck Creek Rd, Underwood, WA 98651
Phone: 360-624-6531
Email:info@anichecellars.com
Website:http://https://www.facebook.com/events/733013567148196/
All Dates:Nov 2, 2019 - Nov 3, 2019 11am-5pm

All Souls Wine Weekend @ AniChe Cellars!

Join us in a special Library vertical tasting of Three Witches! We will be pouring this light and ethereal Rhone blend paired with the last of the season's melons and proscuitto.

While you're here, take a moment to make a toast with a glass of house-made sangria and light a candle for your ancestors. Saturday through Sunday, we celebrate the time of remembering our ancestors and where we came from this all hallow's weekend.

