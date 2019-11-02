All Souls Wine Weekend @ AniChe Cellars!

Join us in a special Library vertical tasting of Three Witches! We will be pouring this light and ethereal Rhone blend paired with the last of the season's melons and proscuitto.



While you're here, take a moment to make a toast with a glass of house-made sangria and light a candle for your ancestors. Saturday through Sunday, we celebrate the time of remembering our ancestors and where we came from this all hallow's weekend.