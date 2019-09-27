After Hours Series: The Severin Sisters

Join us for the last After Hours of the Summer with the Severin Sisters. They have been dazzling audiences with their Americana music for over fifteen years.



Touring and entertaining throughout the Northwest they havehad the pleasure of opening for such renowned acts as Rascal Flatts, The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, The Del McCoury Band and The John Cowan Band.



Amy and Heidi are twin sisters who front the band along with their sister, Haley. They have attained exceptional mastery playing banjo, mandolin, guitar and fiddle. Additionally they are highly gifted songwriters and have three CDs to their credit.



The Severin Sisters music excites audiences of all ages. Their youthful energy and talent, charm and audience appeal make them one of the most sought after bands in the northwest!