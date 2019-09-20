 Calendar Home
Location:Left Coast Estate
Map:4225 N Pacific Hwy 99W, Rickreall, Oregon 97371
Phone: 503-831-4916
Email:hospitality@leftcoastwine.com
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/after%20hours%20series:%20steve%20hale-5d52ffbe803d3.html
All Dates:Sep 20, 2019 4:30 pm - 7:30 pm

After Hours Series: Steve Hale

A singer/songwriter with a soul edge. Steve delivers his brand of blue-eyed-soul-Americana-pop in the tradition of Bruno Mars, Daryl Hall, Sam Cooke and Bill Withers. His love for melody is woven deeply into the chordal fabric of his songs, making his music rich, sultry glowing and delicious.

An Oregon native, Steve Hale has been a singer, songwriter and producer in the Northwest for many years. He’s played and toured in many different bands with varying styles; from soul, to power pop (Kashmir), to glam funk (RIA), to bringing it back to the source with a single guitar and voice. He has recently been involved with composing music for the modern dance troupe; Fuse Dance Force. He’s won an international song writing contest, co-authored three songs with Gino Vannelli on his album “These Are The Days” and was the lead singer in The Steve Farris Project (guitar player from Mr. Mister). He has worked with Playwrite helping youth find their voice through writing music, has sung back up and played on numerous international, national and local artists recordings, as well as doing vocals for radio spots and promotional materials. He has produced two heartfelt and soul filled albums of his own material: Illusion” and “Words, Wire & Wood” as well as a Christmas album entitled "The Spirit of Christmas". Born and raised in Salem, Oregon he now resides in Lake Oswego.

As well as doing his original material Steve also plays bass with The Rob Rainwater Trio, a blues-folk-rock-bluegrass hybrid band, The Whiskey Darlings, an Americana inspired group, and an improvisational pop band by the name of Canoofle. (For more details check out links in "The Other Bands".)

Steve delivers his brand of blue-eyed-soul-Americana-pop in the tradition of Bruno Mars, Daryl Hall,

Left Coast Estate
Left Coast Estate 97371 4225 N Pacific Hwy 99W, Rickreall, Oregon 97371
September (2019)
« August
October »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2019 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable