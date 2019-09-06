After Hours Series: John Bunzow

It is John Bunzow’s mix of eclectic musical influences – meldling blues, country, rock and even jazz - that have helped establish him as an original artist of heartfelt depth, substance and style. He’s as likely to draw on his love of the music of scuffling barroom bard Tom Waits, as he is the smooth R&B and soul of Marvin Gaye, the iconic folk wisdom of Bob Dylan, James Taylor, Ry Cooder or the blues of Albert King.